Blowing snow continues Friday and Saturday

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- First Alert Day continues through noon Saturday for gusty winds and dangerously cold temperatures. Wind chills this morning around -30° to -40° with actual air temperatures 0° to -10°. Winter Storm and Blizzard warnings continue for the entire TV6 viewing area until 6 a.m. Saturday with peak wind gusts between 40 and 50 mph. Today will be mostly cloudy with a few flurries possible. Otherwise blowing snow will be the concern, reducing visibility and keeping roads slick. High temperatures will be in the single digits below and above zero.

Tonight will be mostly to partly cloudy and cold with temperatures only dropping a few degrees to the single digits below zero. Wind chills will be -20° to -30° tonight, with dangerous wind chills continuing throughout the day Saturday. Temperatures will be closer to 10° with a gusty west/northwest wind 15-25 mph.

Sunday the wind will lighten up and temperatures will rebound into the teens. It will be mostly sunny ahead of a clipper system that moves through Sunday night and Monday bringing another round of snow. There may be minor accumulation that could lead to slick spots for the Monday morning commute.

TODAY: Cloudy with flurries. Blowing snow possible. High: 2°. Winds: WNW 20-30 mph G 40-50 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly to partly cloudy. Low: -2°. Winds: WNW 15-25 mph G 30-50 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 8°. Winds: NW 15-25 mph G: 25-35 mph.

