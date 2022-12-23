City of Rock Island awarded $300,000 from the Illinois Housing Development Authority

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Housing Development Authority has awarded the City of Rock Island $300,000 for its selection to participate in the Home Repair and Accessibility Program.

The program assists low-income homeowners with health, safety and energy-efficiency home repairs and accessibility improvements.

“Receiving this important grant from the Illinois Housing Development Authority will allow the city to continue to advance its ambitious housing rehabilitation agenda,” said Nichole Mata, Community Development Manager.

Assistance is provided as a five-year forgivable loan and the program includes three components:

The Single Family Rehabilitation Program allows eligible homeowners to receive necessary home repairs and remove health and safety hazards that are in the home

The Single Family Rehabilitation Program with roof-only option allows eligible homeowners to receive roofing repairs, as well as repairs to soffits, gutters and downspouts

The Single Family Rehabilitation Program for accessibility projects assists homeowners who are eligible for accessibility improvements and removes health and safety hazards from the home

For more information, visit https://www.rigov.org/.

