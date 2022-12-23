Crews respond to Muscatine house fire

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Muscatine Fire Department is asking residents to steer clear of Iowa Avenue north of 8th Street as they battle a house fire Friday morning.

The department said in a Facebook post that not only do firefighters need space but the ice build-up in the area is dangerous.

No injuries have been reported at this time, according to the department.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.