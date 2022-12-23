Curbside pick-up, what some businesses are doing to keep their employees safe

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - TV6 received a viewer question about how local stores that offer curbside pick-up are keeping their employees safe when the temperatures plummet.

TV6 reached out to Walmart, Target and Hy-Vee to learn more about their policies.

Tina Potthoff, Senior Vice President of Communications at Hy-Vee said that their company is doing several things to keep their employees safe while doing aisles online pickup lines, curbside pick-up.

“We’re still continuing to make sure we get people their groceries because obviously food is an essential that people need and so we’re still continuing to provide an essential service, right because a lot of people are doing the pickup but in many cases, delivery has been suspended,” said Potthoff.

Some precautions that Hy-Vee is practicing include:

Making sure employees have the proper clothing (hats, gloves, jackets) to stay warm. If they are scheduled to work and they don’t have those items, they will end up staying in the store or will be given warm clothing.

Rotating employees in and out of the aisles online pickup lines, curbside pick-up.

Some stores have moved the pickup location to inside the store, instead of using the outdoor kiosk.

The store also provides warm beverages coffee and hot cocoa to keep employees warm and hydrated.

“It’s been a long time since we’ve had something to this magnitude. I’ll be honest, especially in conjunction with the holidays. So this is a little bit of a first for us” Potthoff said.

Target and Walmart did not respond to TV6′s inquiry.

