Curbside pick-up, what some businesses are doing to keep their employees safe

TV6 received a viewer question about how local stores that offer curbside pick-up are keeping...
TV6 received a viewer question about how local stores that offer curbside pick-up are keeping their employees safe when the temperatures plummet. TV6 reached out to Walmart, Target and Hy-Vee to learn more about their policies.(KCRG)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 5:34 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - TV6 received a viewer question about how local stores that offer curbside pick-up are keeping their employees safe when the temperatures plummet.

TV6 reached out to Walmart, Target and Hy-Vee to learn more about their policies.

Tina Potthoff, Senior Vice President of Communications at Hy-Vee said that their company is doing several things to keep their employees safe while doing aisles online pickup lines, curbside pick-up.

“We’re still continuing to make sure we get people their groceries because obviously food is an essential that people need and so we’re still continuing to provide an essential service, right because a lot of people are doing the pickup but in many cases, delivery has been suspended,” said Potthoff.

Some precautions that Hy-Vee is practicing include:

  • Making sure employees have the proper clothing (hats, gloves, jackets) to stay warm. If they are scheduled to work and they don’t have those items, they will end up staying in the store or will be given warm clothing.
  • Rotating employees in and out of the aisles online pickup lines, curbside pick-up.
  • Some stores have moved the pickup location to inside the store, instead of using the outdoor kiosk.
  • The store also provides warm beverages coffee and hot cocoa to keep employees warm and hydrated.

“It’s been a long time since we’ve had something to this magnitude. I’ll be honest, especially in conjunction with the holidays. So this is a little bit of a first for us” Potthoff said.

Target and Walmart did not respond to TV6′s inquiry.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Moline Police Department responded to a serious crash with injuries Wednesday morning at...
Coroner releases name of driver killed in crash on 53rd St. and John Deere Road in Moline
Authorities in Tennessee say a store employee has died while trying to stop a shoplifter.
Employee killed while confronting shoplifter taking ammunition, authorities say
Weather Blog
LIVE Weather Blog: Updates as snow, wind and dangerous cold impact the QCA
First Alert Day
FIRST ALERT DAY Friday (12/23) through noon Saturday (12/24) for dangerously cold temperatures
Ethan A. DeWild, 18, was charged with unlawful possession of a stolen motor vehicle. He was...
3 teens arrested in connection to stolen vehicle in Rock Island, police say

Latest News

Emergency crews respond to crash Thursday on I-74 in Moline
Emergency crews respond to crash Thursday on I-74 in Moline
Rock Island Bible Church to host live Nativity scene tonight
Police respond to semi crash on I-80 Bridge Friday morning
The roadway will remain closed through the overnight hours. Officials will re-evaluate the...
Iowa DOT to close a portion of Interstate 35 and pull snowplows due to dangerous conditions