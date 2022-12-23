FIRST ALERT DAY Friday (12/23) through noon Saturday (12/24) for dangerously cold temperatures

Peak wind gusts will be 40-50 mph
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps and Kyle Kiel
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 10:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A FIRST ALERT DAY is in effect through noon Saturday for blowing snow, strong winds creating blizzard conditions and dangerously cold temperatures. Wind chills by Friday morning could be as low as -35°. Winter Storm and Blizzard Warnings are in effect.

Tonight will be mostly to partly cloudy and cold with temperatures only dropping a few degrees to the single digits below zero. Wind chills will be -20° to -30° tonight, with dangerous wind chills continuing throughout the day Saturday. Temperatures will be closer to 10° with a gusty west/northwest wind 15-25 mph.

First Alert Day
First Alert Day(KWQC)

FIRST ALERT DAYS are issued to inform you of inconvenient, hazardous, or potentially dangerous weather in our viewing area--weather that could impact you and your family. Look for frequent updates on air, online, on our social media platforms and on the QC Weather App.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Moline Police Department responded to a serious crash with injuries Wednesday morning at...
Coroner releases name of driver killed in crash on 53rd St. and John Deere Road in Moline
Weather Blog
LIVE Weather Blog: Updates as snow, wind and dangerous cold impact the QCA
Ethan A. DeWild, 18, was charged with unlawful possession of a stolen motor vehicle. He was...
3 teens arrested in connection to stolen vehicle in Rock Island, police say
First responders were called to the scene around 8:30 a.m. in Smith County, Texas, about 100...
Tree trimmer dies after falling from tree, officials say

Latest News

First Alert Forecast: Dangerous cold and gusty winds Friday
First Alert Forecast - Dangerously cold temperatures and chills continue thanks to strong winds!
Ride along with LeClaire Police Corporal Roger Phelps to see what road conditions are like in...
Winter weather ride along with LeClaire Police
Ride along with LeClaire Police Corporal Roger Phelps to see what road conditions are like in...
LeClaire Ride Along