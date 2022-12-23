FIRST ALERT DAY Friday (12/23) through noon Saturday (12/24) for dangerously cold temperatures

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A FIRST ALERT DAY is in effect through noon Saturday for blowing snow, strong winds creating blizzard conditions and dangerously cold temperatures. Wind chills by Friday morning could be as low as -35°. Winter Storm and Blizzard Warnings are in effect.

Tonight will be mostly to partly cloudy and cold with temperatures only dropping a few degrees to the single digits below zero. Wind chills will be -20° to -30° tonight, with dangerous wind chills continuing throughout the day Saturday. Temperatures will be closer to 10° with a gusty west/northwest wind 15-25 mph.

First Alert Day (KWQC)

FIRST ALERT DAYS are issued to inform you of inconvenient, hazardous, or potentially dangerous weather in our viewing area--weather that could impact you and your family. Look for frequent updates on air, online, on our social media platforms and on the QC Weather App.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.