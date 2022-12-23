Iowa DOT to close a portion of Interstate 35 and pull snowplows due to dangerous conditions

AMES, Iowa (KWQC) - At 3 p.m. Iowa DOT announced the closure of a portion of Interstate 35 near Ames to Clear Lake. The Iowa, Department of Transportation, in cooperation with Iowa State Patrol, has closed north and south bound I-35 at exit 111 (U.S. 30) in Ames to Exit 194 (U.S. 18) at Clear Lake.

The roadway will remain closed through the overnight hours. Officials will re-evaluate the ability to reopen Saturday morning based on conditions at that time.

If you are headed southbound, barriers have been activated at the I-35S/U.S. 18 interchange. Southbound I-35 travelers must exit at U.S. 18. Traveler services are available at the nearby U.S. 18 exits into Clear Lake and Mason City.

Additionally, Iowa DOT snowplow operations are being suspended in many areas on Iowa and U.S. Highways in northern Iowa and plows will be returning to local maintenance garages before dark. The Iowa DOT has been advised that many counties will begin pulling plows from county roads as well.

Until plowing operations resume, you should expect conditions to worsen quickly into the afternoon and evening, with many roads becoming impassable. Travel is already not advised in large portions of the area.

At this time, Interstate 29 in Iowa will remain open.

Iowa DOT snowplows will resume plowing operations in areas where plows have been pulled once it is safe to do so.

