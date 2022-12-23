Public Library Hours Update with weather and holiday

The Davenport Public Library will be closed today and the Musser Public Library and HNI Community Center in Muscatine will operate on reduced hours, closing at 2 p.m. today. Both libraries will reopen on Tuesday, December 27.(Cordell Wright)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 12:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Davenport Public Library will be closed today and the Musser Public Library and HNI Community Center in Muscatine will operate on reduced hours, closing at 2 p.m. today. Both libraries will reopen on Tuesday, December 27.

Davenport Public Library will reopen on Tuesday, Dec. 27 for normal business hours.

For more information, visit https://www.davenportlibrary.com/.

Musser Public Library will resume normal hours on Tuesday, Dec. 27.

For more information, visit https://musserpubliclibrary.org/.

