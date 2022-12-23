Public Library Hours Update with weather and holiday
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 12:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Davenport Public Library will be closed today and the Musser Public Library and HNI Community Center in Muscatine will operate on reduced hours, closing at 2 p.m. today. Both libraries will reopen on Tuesday, December 27.
Davenport Public Library will reopen on Tuesday, Dec. 27 for normal business hours.
For more information, visit https://www.davenportlibrary.com/.
Musser Public Library will resume normal hours on Tuesday, Dec. 27.
For more information, visit https://musserpubliclibrary.org/.
