Rock Island Bible Church to host live Nativity scene tonight

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island Bible Church will continue their live Nativity scene tonight, Dec. 23, inside the church located at 710 23rd St. Rock Island. Nativity scenes start at 5, 6 and 7 p.m. The show is about 20 minutes long and is for people of all ages.

“We want to encourage people to come out and enjoy! We will have live animals inside, which could be fun, and we will act out a performance of the Nativity story as it’s being narrated both by the Scriptures and song,” said Lead Pastor Doug Rowland. The building should be warm.

For questions, call Rowland at 309-429-5605.

