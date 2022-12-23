Rock Island Bible Church to host live Nativity scene tonight

The Rock Island Bible Church will continue their live Nativity scene tonight, inside the church.
The Rock Island Bible Church will continue their live Nativity scene tonight, inside the church.((Source: WSFA 12 News))
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 11:27 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island Bible Church will continue their live Nativity scene tonight, Dec. 23, inside the church located at 710 23rd St. Rock Island. Nativity scenes start at 5, 6 and 7 p.m. The show is about 20 minutes long and is for people of all ages.

“We want to encourage people to come out and enjoy! We will have live animals inside, which could be fun, and we will act out a performance of the Nativity story as it’s being narrated both by the Scriptures and song,” said Lead Pastor Doug Rowland. The building should be warm.

For questions, call Rowland at 309-429-5605.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Moline Police Department responded to a serious crash with injuries Wednesday morning at...
Coroner releases name of driver killed in crash on 53rd St. and John Deere Road in Moline
Weather Blog
LIVE Weather Blog: Updates as snow, wind and dangerous cold impact the QCA
Ethan A. DeWild, 18, was charged with unlawful possession of a stolen motor vehicle. He was...
3 teens arrested in connection to stolen vehicle in Rock Island, police say
First responders were called to the scene around 8:30 a.m. in Smith County, Texas, about 100...
Tree trimmer dies after falling from tree, officials say
First Alert Day
FIRST ALERT DAY Friday (12/23) through noon Saturday (12/24) for dangerously cold temperatures

Latest News

All lanes of traffic are now clear after semi crash Friday morning on the I-80 Bridge, Illinois...
Police respond to semi crash on I-80 Bridge Friday morning
The Muscatine Fire Department is asking residents to steer clear of Iowa Avenue north of 8th...
Crews respond to Muscatine house fire
First Alert Day
FIRST ALERT DAY Friday (12/23) through noon Saturday (12/24) for dangerously cold temperatures
First Alert Forecast: Dangerous cold and gusty winds Friday