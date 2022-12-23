Taking the stress out of the holiday season

By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 3:07 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Malls and grocery stores packed with people, traveling, holiday parties, dodging illnesses; the holidays can be a stressful time.

Danielle Day with the Iowa State Extension & Outreach Office specializes in human sciences and family well-being.

TWO HOTLINES:

Iowa Concern for non-crisis situations: This hotline is offered by Iowa State University Extension and Outreach and provides confidential access to stress counselors and an attorney for legal education, as well as information and referral services for a wide variety of topics.

To reach Iowa Concern, call 800-447-1985.

The Second is 9-8-8 or the National Suicide Prevention lifeline.

The Lifeline provides 24/7, free and confidential support for people in distress, prevention and crisis resources for you or your loved ones, and best practices for professionals in the United States.

Website: https://www.extension.iastate.edu/scott/

