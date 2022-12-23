Winter weather ride along with LeClaire Police

Ride along with LeClaire Police Corporal Roger Phelps to see what road conditions are like in LeClaire, Iowa.
By Lindsey Voss
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 6:31 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LECLAIRE, Iowa (KWQC) - Winter weather causes delays on roadways, and for many who have to travel it can be pretty dangerous.

Ahead of the holiday travel, LeClaire Police are showing people what it’s like to drive during winter weather, and how treacherous road conditions can be.

Many back roads and much of Highway 67 are mostly covered in snow. LeClaire Police Corporal, Roger Phelps, discussed how drivers can be safe by taking extra time to travel, following speed limits, and leaving extra space between nearby vehicles will ensure the safety of drivers during the storm.

The LeClaire Public Works Department remains hard at work keeping roads clear for drivers. If anyone gets stuck or goes off-road in the storm, call the local police department for assistance.

