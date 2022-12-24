50 years later, Geneseo native Barry Pearson reflects on role with Steelers in NFL’s iconic immaculate reception play.

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - On December 23, 1972 the Pittsburgh Steelers pulled off one of the most memorable finishes in NFL history. Trailing Oakland 7-6 in an AFC Divisional playoff game with 22 seconds to play on 4th down Terry Bradshaw’s pass to John Fuqua was deflected and caught by Franco Harris scored a 42 yard game winning touchdown. Geneseo native Barry Pearson was supposed to be the intended wide receiver for the play but Bradshaw threw to Fuqua after getting pressured by the defense.

“It was called half right split opposite, 66 out end, and i was the out end, I came in for Ron Shanklin. I was in the slot on the left side and my route was to go down and in and get the 12 yards and the first down and try to get the first down, that is what the deal was” said Pearson.

The play was Pearson’s very first play in the NFL. Up until that moment he’d spent the entire season on the practice squad. Years after the play, Pearson asked his former receivers coach why they called upon him in such a critical moment.

“Why did i go in and he said we knew if you went in there and the ball was thrown to you, you would catch it, that’s what he said, that made me feel pretty damn good, but it wasn’t and thank God it wasn’t.”

Fifty years later, Pearson wouldn’t change a thing about the way the play unfolded.

“Obviously we were all kind of stunned in some ways and yet you were kind of like a bunch of little kids running around there it was just one of those things you couldn’t believe it.”

