Blowing and Drifting Snow for Christmas Eve

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Icy weather conditions are expected to continue through the holiday weekend into the start next week. Look for cold sunshine and blustery winds, with some blowing and drifting of snow possible.

until Noon Today for blowing snow and reduced visibility on area roads. (KWQC)

Travel will remain compromised. Highs will only reach the single digits, with dangerous wind chills down to -25. A FIRST ALERT DAY remains in effect until Noon for blowing snow and cold temperatures.

for our southern counties until Noon. Wind chills to -30°. (KWQC)

Expect mostly clear skies overnight, followed by mostly sunny and cold weather for Christmas Day. Temperatures should reach the teens. Light snow will be possible Sunday night, with minor accumulations of 1″ or less likely. We then look forward to the last week of 2022, with temperatures starting in the 20′s Monday and Tuesday, then warming into the 40′s to near 50 degrees by the end of the week.

CHRISTMAS EVE: Cold sunshine and blustery winds with areas of blowing and drifting snow. High: 10°. Wind: W 20-25+ mph. Gusts to 35 mph. Wind chill: to -30.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cold. Low: -3°. Wind: W 10-20 mph. Wind chill: to -25.

CHRISTMAS DAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and continued cold. Increasing clouds by afternoon. . High: 15°.

