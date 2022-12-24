Clear and breezy for Santa tonight

Another round of snow on Monday may impact travel
Your Christmas Eve forecast will feature frigid temperatures and blowing snow through much of the day.
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 12:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Winds will slowly relax over the next twelve to eighteen hours, but clear skies tonight will allow temps to once again dip below zero. Christmas Day will bring lots of sunshine, but temps will remain well below normal with highs in the teens.  A quick moving clipper will arrive Sunday night into Monday.  While snowfall amounts will likely be between 1″-3″, it will be moving through early  enough in the day that travel may be slick in the morning hours.  Thus, a First Alert Day may be needed.  There will be a gradual warm up next week with highs near 50º by Thursday, meaning we will feel nearly 90º warmer than we did on Friday.

TONIGHT: Clear and breezy.  Low: -2º Winds: NW 10-20 mph.

CHRISTMAS DAY: Increasing clouds. High: 14º. Winds: W 5-15 mph.

MONDAY: Light snow early. High: 22º.

