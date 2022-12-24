Cold temperatures impact QCA churches

Several churches across the QCA have decided to cancel or postpone their scheduled Christmas services and events.
By Evan Denton
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 9:31 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CAMANCHE, Iowa (KWQC) - The cold temperatures are also impacting local churches as Christmas approaches. Several churches across the QCA have decided to cancel or postpone their scheduled Christmas services and events.

Leaders at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church said they’re opting to hold off on its Christmas Eve service, in an effort to avoid putting its members in jeopardy.

“We don’t like having to do this because this is such an important holiday for us as far as the remembrance of the birth of Jesus,” said Alice Srp. “This is our primary event for this holiday. Within the community, oftentimes we have members just in the community that are coming to have this be a special part of their family’s activities.”

Srp said the church plans to hold its Christmas eve service, filled with singing and fellowship, at a later date.

