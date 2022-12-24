Fatal fire in Geneseo overnight

GENESEO, Illinois (KWQC) - A woman died in an overnight house fire in Geneseo. Police say they were called to the 500 block of North Meadow Street in Geneseo just before midnight on Friday for a report of a fire.

When officers arrives, flames were coming from the house. Two people were able to escape the home. Another woman died in the fire. One Geneseo police officer and one Henry County sheriff’s deputy were later treated at the scene for smoke inhalation.

The fire was later extinguished. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Geneseo police at (309)-944-5141.

