Food delivery drivers navigate ‘pretty hazardous’ roads

By Evan Denton
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 9:14 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - With more people staying in because of the weather, Order2Eat, a QCA food delivery service, is seeing a higher volume of orders.

Staff said that’s putting more pressure on drivers who are already in a difficult position.

“The roads worry me a lot,” said Matthew Karadsesh. “Despite my car, I have front-wheel drive, so I’m sliding everywhere, I’m almost hitting curbs, I’m almost hitting cars. What makes the roads worse is definitely the other drivers. I have people where I’m just trying to deliver the food to the customers and just drive safe, get home safe, get to the delivery safe, and I got some people tailgating me.”

Order2Eat officials also said they’re seeing drivers with their front lights off, which is making it even harder to see.

