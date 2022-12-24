One dead, another injured after apartment fire in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - One person has died and another is in critical condition after an apartment fire in Davenport on Friday.

According to the Davenport Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched to a structure fire in the 1600 block of W. 42 Street around 2 p.m. Friday.

The complex had heavy fire coming out of the front windows from two separate floors. Firefighters quickly rescued one person from a second-floor balcony at the rear of the building. That person was not injured.

Fire crews then found two people on the third floor of the building. They were rescued and taken to the hospital. One of them did not survive. The second is in critical condition.

Crews remained on the scene for hours to control hot spots. Due to the frigid conditions, firefighters were rotated on a regular basis while the affected occupants of the building were directed to a nearby warming location.

Due to conditions within the building, no occupants were allowed to return. The Red Cross was called in to assist many residents that would be displaced for an unknown amount of time.

Eight fire apparatus, one Incident Command vehicle, and 3 support units responded to the incident. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

