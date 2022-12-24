Some Blowing and Drifting Snow for Christmas Eve

Travel issues will continue through the day
Your Christmas Eve forecast will feature frigid temperatures and blowing snow through much of the day.
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 1:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Icy weather conditions are expected to continue through the holiday weekend into the start next week. Look for cold sunshine and blustery winds, with some areas of blowing and drifting of snow possible. Travel will remain compromised. Highs will only reach the single digits to low teens, with dangerous wind chills down to -20 to -30. Expect mostly clear skies overnight, followed by mostly sunny and cold weather for Christmas Day. Temperatures should reach the teens. Clouds will be on the increase by evening, with light snow developing late Sunday night. At this point it looks like minor accumulations of around 1″ or so will be likely. We then look forward to the last week of 2022, with temperatures starting in the 20′s Monday and Tuesday, then warming into the 40′s to near 50 degrees by the end of the week. We’ll also see rain chances Thursday and Friday.

CHRISTMAS EVE:  Cold sunshine and blustery winds with areas of blowing and drifting snow. High: 11°. Wind: W 20-25+ mph. Gusts to 35 mph. Wind chill: -20 to -30.

TONIGHT:  Mostly clear and cold. Low: -3°. Wind: W 10-20 mph. Wind chill: to -25.

CHRISTMAS DAY:  Mostly sunny, breezy and continued cold. Increasing clouds by afternoon.  High: 15°.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 75-year-old was hit by a car as he was walking back to his vehicle.
Good Samaritan hit, killed by car after helping stranded driver
Authorities in Tennessee say a store employee has died while trying to stop a shoplifter.
Employee killed while confronting shoplifter taking ammunition, authorities say
Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash on I-74 north near the 7th Avenue exit.
Emergency crews respond to crash Thursday on I-74 in Moline
Tyra and Chance Bogert were amazed and surprised to see the ‘one-in-a-million’ occurrence...
Doorbell camera catches moose losing its antlers
The Moline Police Department responded to a serious crash with injuries Wednesday morning at...
Coroner releases name of driver killed in crash on 53rd St. and John Deere Road in Moline

Latest News

KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Clear and breezy for Santa tonight
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Blowing and Drifting Snow for Christmas Eve
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Blowing snow continues into Saturday
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Blowing snow continues into Saturday