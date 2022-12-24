Some Blowing and Drifting Snow for Christmas Eve

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Icy weather conditions are expected to continue through the holiday weekend into the start next week. Look for cold sunshine and blustery winds, with some areas of blowing and drifting of snow possible. Travel will remain compromised. Highs will only reach the single digits to low teens, with dangerous wind chills down to -20 to -30. Expect mostly clear skies overnight, followed by mostly sunny and cold weather for Christmas Day. Temperatures should reach the teens. Clouds will be on the increase by evening, with light snow developing late Sunday night. At this point it looks like minor accumulations of around 1″ or so will be likely. We then look forward to the last week of 2022, with temperatures starting in the 20′s Monday and Tuesday, then warming into the 40′s to near 50 degrees by the end of the week. We’ll also see rain chances Thursday and Friday.

CHRISTMAS EVE: Cold sunshine and blustery winds with areas of blowing and drifting snow. High: 11°. Wind: W 20-25+ mph. Gusts to 35 mph. Wind chill: -20 to -30.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cold. Low: -3°. Wind: W 10-20 mph. Wind chill: to -25.

CHRISTMAS DAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and continued cold. Increasing clouds by afternoon. High: 15°.

