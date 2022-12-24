Winter weather not stopping small businesses

LECLAIRE, Iowa (KWQC) - Winter weather puts a halt to many aspects of our life, but these small businesses are staying open in case of last-minute customers.

Yesterday’s winter weather created many problems for local business owners trying to cash in on the holiday rush, but today many are reopening to catch any last minute customers before the holidays.

“I think that yesterday might have been the day that people were trying to stay away from being out and about shopping, but I feel like today and tomorrow will be very good with our last-minute shoppers,” Shelia Volrath, owner of the Cody Road Trading Post, said.

Similar sentiments are shared with the Cody Road Flower Company owner Natasha Wahlig, who was getting grateful customers in the door before the holidays.

“Today we’ve been pretty busy, we had several orders that we needed to fulfill so we had to be here. We did offer free delivery to some of our elderly people who couldn’t get in. So definitely has impacted us but we knew it was coming and we were prepared for sure,” Wahlig said.

All of the businesses that discussed holiday shopping agreed that by shopping small customers are getting one-of-a-kind gifts, that also contribute back to the community.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.