Woman poisoned boyfriend with antifreeze, Massachusetts prosecutors say

Prosecutors alleged Church mixed it with a sports drink. (WCVB, LEROY FOWLER FACEBOOK, ESSEX DISTRICT ATTORNEYS OFFICE., CNN)
By WCVB staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 1:27 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALISBURY, Mass. (WCVB) - A Massachusetts woman is accused of killing her boyfriend by poisoning him with antifreeze.

Judy Church, a 64-year-old former teacher, appeared briefly in court on Friday.

Prosecutors say Leroy Fowler went into convulsions on his 55th birthday on Nov. 11.

An autopsy found deadly levels of ethylene glycol in his body, a compound commonly found in antifreeze and windshield deicing fluid.

Prosecutors alleged Church mixed it with a sports drink.

According to the police report, the victim’s family told investigators that Fowler had another girlfriend that Church was jealous of and that he suspected she was poisoning him.

Police say Church appeared to document the crime on her own cell phone.

That’s where investigators found 13 videos of the victim in medical distress thrashing about in Church’s room.

Police also found a screenshot of a recent purchase from AutoZone and photos from Church’s phone of a bottle of deicing fluid among the items in her kitchen and near Fowler’s bed.

Church was arraigned on a murder charge. She is being held pending a probable cause hearing set for Jan. 23.

Copyright 2022 WCVB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Moline Police Department responded to a serious crash with injuries Wednesday morning at...
Coroner releases name of driver killed in crash on 53rd St. and John Deere Road in Moline
Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash on I-74 north near the 7th Avenue exit.
Emergency crews respond to crash Thursday on I-74 in Moline
The 75-year-old was hit by a car as he was walking back to his vehicle.
Good Samaritan hit, killed by car after helping stranded driver
Authorities in Tennessee say a store employee has died while trying to stop a shoplifter.
Employee killed while confronting shoplifter taking ammunition, authorities say
First Alert Day
FIRST ALERT DAY through noon Saturday (12/24) for dangerously cold temperatures/wind chills!

Latest News

Prosecutors alleged Church mixed it with a sports drink.
Woman charged with poisoning death of boyfriend
This combination photo shows Tory Lanez performing at the Festival d'ete de Quebec on...
LA jury convicts Tory Lanez of shooting Megan Thee Stallion
Mark Sorter clears snow from a downtown ice skating rink, Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, in Des Moines,...
Wild winter storm envelops US, snarling Christmas travel
Geneseo native Barry Pearson's first play in the NFL was the Immaculate Reception
50 years later, Geneseo native Barry Pearson reflects on role with Steelers in NFL’s iconic immaculate reception play.