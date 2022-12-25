Crews respond to a Davenport fire Saturday

By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 9:05 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - No injuries were reported Saturday after a structure fire in Davenport, according to a press release.

Officials say Davenport Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 5500 block of N. Marquette St at 12:42 p.m., with five fire apparatus, one incident command vehicle, and a total of 16 personnel.

Scott County Communications received a 911 call, stating that a house was on fire, and firefighters on scene noted a small single-family ranch home with heavy smoke and fire.

Crews attacked the fire with multiple hose lines and a ventilation hole was cut into the roof, stopping the spread of the fire, firefighters said.

The fire was under control within 15 minutes and Red Cross assisted two adults and three juvenile occupants as the house was not safe.

