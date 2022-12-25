FIRST ALERT DAY from 8 PM Tonight 12/25 until Noon Monday 12/26

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -- A FIRST ALERT DAY in effect from 8 PM this evening until 12 Noon Monday for Snow and slippery roads.

We’ve got a good sized clipper sweeping into the region this evening, bringing some light and fluffy accumulations of snow to the QCA. The main issues of concern will be the timing of this system overnight into early Monday, and any impacts it may have on the morning commute or any holiday travel. Roads may become slick, along with brief visibility issues during the period.

Advisory in effect from 6 PM this evening until Noon Monday (KWQC)

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY will remain in effect from6 PM this evening until Noon Monday. Temperatures will remain quite cold, with readings in the single digits and wind chills in the sub-zero range. The system should exit by late morning, but not before leaving general accumulations of around 1″ to 3″.

General amounts ranging from 1" to 3" (KWQC)

FIRST ALERT DAYS are issued to inform you of inconvenient, hazardous, or potentially dangerous weather in our viewing area--weather that could impact you and your family. Look for frequent updates on air, online, on our social media platforms and on the QC Weather App.

