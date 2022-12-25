Man reported missing in Princeton

PRINCETON, Ill. (KWQC) - Princeton Police and Illinois State Police have reported a man missing, according to a press release.

John Atkinson is a 92-year-old caucasian male, about 175 pounds, and police say he has a condition that puts him in danger.

Officials say Atkinson was last seen at 6 p.m. Saturday leaving his home on foot.

Any person with information regarding the whereabouts of Atkinson is asked to contact the Princeton Police Department at (815) 872-2351 or call 911.

