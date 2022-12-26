Clearing and colder overnight

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- We started off the last week of 2022 with snow, but by the time we get to New Year’s Eve, we’ll be talking rain and warmer than normal temperatures. Look for scattered clouds tonight, followed by high pressure moving in to allow us mostly sunny skies for Tuesday and part of Wednesday. Rain chances move back into the weather picture late Thursday, Friday and Saturday, with highs ranging from the 40′s to middle 50′s. Above normal temperatures will continue through the weekend.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cold this overnight. Low: 3°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and not as cold. High: 28°. Wind: S 10-20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, then increasing cloudiness, breezy and milder. High: 42°.

