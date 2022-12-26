East Moline man sentenced to federal prison for felon in possession of firearm

Devin Michael Lovgren
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 4:58 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - An East Moline man was sentenced Wednesday to nine years in federal prison after being convicted of felon in possession of a firearm.

Devin Michael Lovgren, 28, must serve three years of supervised release once he completes his sentence. There is no parole in the federal system.

He was indicted in May 2019, pleaded guilty in September 2020, and has been in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service since June 2019, according to a press release.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Chief U.S. District Judge Sara L. Darrow found that Lovgren created a substantial risk of serious bodily injury to a law enforcement officer by revving his engine and accelerating his vehicle toward the officer. Lovgren nearly hit the officer as he exited his patrol vehicle during a traffic stop in December 2018.

At the sentencing hearing, Judge Darrow also found that Lovgren created a substantial risk of death or serious bodily injury while fleeing in his vehicle, according to officials.

For seven miles Lovgren swerved in and out of traffic, reaching speeds of 100 miles per hour, crashing into a ditch, and ramming a police car. During the pursuit, Lovgren threw a sawed-off shotgun out of his driver’s side window.

The Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office, Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Silvis Police Department, East Moline Police Department, Colona Police Department, and Illinois State Police were all involved in the investigation of the case.

