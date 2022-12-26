Fire Santaa and Mrs. Claus visit Genesis Hospital

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - For those who had to spend Christmas in the hospital, the Davenport Fire Department delivered a special surprise. A Davenport fire truck dropped off Fire Santa and Mrs. Claus so they could deliver gifts to kids at Genesis.

One family in the birth center welcomed a new baby girl. He father, Devon Rose, says his family is thankful that they’re in the hospital for something positive.

“We’re at the hospital; everything went good and healthy for us. And you know, other people aren’t as fortunate and you know, that can definitely be the cheer of hope that they need for the holiday.”

Fire Santa typically visits the birth center and the pediatric unit of Genesis East Hospital. This year, they visited with 15 families in the birth center, but there were no children on the pediatric floor on Christmas day, according to the fire department Facebook post.

The Davenport Fire Department has been helping with the effort for over 20 years.

