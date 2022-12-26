How to dispose of Christmas trees in the QCA

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Throughout the Quad Cities area, there are multiple ways to dispose of natural Christmas trees, as clean-up is coming after the holiday season.

Rock Island: The City of Rock Island will offer a free Christmas tree collection from January 9 through January 20, 2023. Christmas trees should be placed at the normal garbage set-out point on residents’ garbage collection day. Christmas ornaments, lights, and stands must be removed from the tree. Trees must be placed at least three feet away from garbage carts to guarantee collection of both the Christmas trees and the garbage carts. Separate trucks will pick up Christmas trees.

Coal Valley: Republic Services will pick up trees at the cub on January 11.

Clinton County: The Clinton County Area Solid Waste Agency will accept individual real or natural Christmas trees for no cost to Clinton County residents. Businesses and out-of-county residents may not utilize this service for free. Christmas trees can be brought to CCASWA, 4292 220th Street in rural Clinton starting Tuesday, December 27th. Residents will have the opportunity to utilize this free service until closing of business on Saturday, January 14th, 2023. CCASWA is open Monday – Friday 7:30 AM – 4:30 PM and Saturday 7:30 AM–Noon. The trees will be repurposed and reused as wood mulch.

Muscatine: Unflocked live trees will be collected by the City of Muscatine on the resident’s refuse collection day starting on Monday, January 3, 2022, and continuing through Friday, January 28, 2022. The trees must be placed next to the curb for collection. Trees taller than five feet should be cut into two sections. Flocked and artificial trees along with wreaths are considered garbage items and cannot be recycled. These items can be taken to the Muscatine Transfer Station for disposal or residents can call the Transfer Station to schedule a curbside pickup.

Galesburg: Beginning Christmas Day and ending January 4th, 2022, natural holiday trees can be dropped off at the west side of Lowe’s parking lot, at 531 West Carl Sandburg Drive. Flocked trees, artificial trees, and tinsel will not be accepted. Holiday trees can also be placed on the curb for pickup on your regular refuse pick-up day. Trees collected at the curb will not be recycled.

