Pedestrian dead after crash in rural Fulton

WHITESIDE CO., Ill. (KWQC) - One woman is dead Sunday after a single-vehicle crash in rural Fulton, according to Whiteside County Sheriff.

Officials say deputies responded to the crash at 6 p.m. on Illinois Route 84, south of Covell Road. A female pedestrian found on scene was transported to a nearby hospital and later pronounced dead.

Law enforcement officers determined a vehicle was traveling northbound when it hit the woman.

The pedestrian’s identity is unknown at this time, and it is believed that she is not from the area, Sheriff John Booker said. The incident is still under investigation.

