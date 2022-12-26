Snow comes to an end around midday

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- A First Alert Day is in effect as a clipper is moving through the area this morning. This is leading to another round of 1″-2″ of snow on area roads. Winds will not be a factor today so salt and plows will be very effective at keeping main roads in good shape. The last few days of 2022 will be active and much warmer. After today south winds will develop leading to highs warming from the 20s on Tuesday to the 40s on Wednesday and eventually the 50s on Thursday. Rain and occasional showers are likely as we get into the new year.

TODAY: AM snow. High: 21º. Winds: N 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear. Low: 3º Winds: N 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Turning breezy. High: 27º.

