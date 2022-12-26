Snow comes to an end around midday

Side roads will be slick today
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 3:27 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- A First Alert Day is in effect as a clipper is moving through the area this morning.  This is leading to another round of 1″-2″ of snow on area roads.  Winds will not be a factor today so salt and plows will be very effective at keeping main roads in good shape. The last few days of 2022 will be active and much warmer.  After today south winds will develop leading to highs warming from the 20s on Tuesday to the 40s on Wednesday and eventually the 50s on Thursday.  Rain and occasional showers are likely as we get into the new year.

TODAY: AM snow. High: 21º. Winds: N 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear.  Low: 3º Winds: N 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Turning breezy. High: 27º.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Search for Princeton man ended
Search for Princeton man ended
Accumulating snow and cold temperatures expected through the morning commute.
FIRST ALERT DAY from 8 PM Tonight 12/25 until Noon Monday 12/26
Fire generic
Fatal fire in Geneseo overnight
Ethan A. DeWild, 18, was charged with unlawful possession of a stolen motor vehicle. He was...
3 teens arrested in connection to stolen vehicle in Rock Island, police say
One dead, another injured after apartment fire in Davenport

Latest News

KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Snow arrives Sunday evening
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
A Sunny Start For Christmas Day
Another round of snow likely by Monday
Another round of snow likely by Monday
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Blowing and Drifting Snow for Christmas Eve