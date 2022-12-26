Snow ends this afternoon

Side roads will be slick today
By Kyle Kiel
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 10:16 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- The snow will come to an end early this afternoon. Winds will not be a factor today so salt and plows will be very effective at keeping main roads in good shape. The last few days of 2022 will be active and much warmer. After today south winds will develop leading to highs warming from the 20s on Tuesday to the 40s on Wednesday and eventually the 50s on Thursday. Rain and occasional showers are likely as we get into the new year.

As the snow melts later this week there may be some areas of fog that we will have to watch out for.

TODAY: AM snow. High: 21º. Winds: N 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear. Low: 2º Winds: N 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Turning breezy. High: 27º.

