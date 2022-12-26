TV6 Reporter Picks: A look back at favorite stories in 2022

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - 2022 was a busy year for local news.

As we approach 2023, TV6 asked its reporters and photographers to take a moment and share their favorite or memorable stories as we wrap up 2022.

TV6 also will re-air some of these stories this week at 6 p.m.

Meteorologist Kyle Kiel's Favorite Stories Davenport teen selling fresh produce for community with ‘Cory’s Garden’ stand “Cory is a motivated young man doing great things for the community. He was a character and very well-spoken, and has a bright future ahead. I loved featuring his story." 3 sets of twins born on same day at Bettendorf hospital “This was an incredible story! We received a news tip from one of the fathers who thought this might be a good story, and I happened to be working on another story with UnityPoint Trinity and we were able to get the exclusive interview with the parents and see the babies just two days after they were born. It was such a sweet story ahead of Mother's Day.” ‘Storm Chaser Daniel’ shares passion for weather with fellow students at Clinton Middle School “This one hits close to home for me. I visited 6th grader Daniel Calvert at CMS to talk about weather and his interest. He reminded me of a younger version of myself in elementary school and I remember how much I was influenced by a meteorologist who came to my school to talk about weather. I was happy to talk to him and feature his story.” Camp Shalom evacuated after Maquoketa Caves State Park shooting “We were able to exclusively talk to some of the camp counselors, parents and students who were at Camp Shalom, just a couple miles from Maquoketa Caves where a deadly shooting too place. All the parents were nervous, but grateful for the immediate action staff at Camp Shalom took.”

Reporter Marci Clark's Favorite Stories Artist paints surprise mural of Breasia Terrell and Italia Kelly, family reacts "Listening to Frank explain why he decided to paint a mural of these two young girls was incredibly touching. Frank was able to capture the community's mourning and turn it into a permanent remembrance. The girl's parents were so grateful for his kindness. Sadly, Frank passed away shortly after painting the mural." TV6 Investigates: Why did officials wait years to rescue 100+ dogs from Mercer County breeder? "It may sound odd that this is one of my favorites but I choose it because I'm hopeful it will help spur change regarding loose and lax breeder laws. The story will be shared with policymakers in Des Moines ahead of the next legislative session by Bailing Out Benji, an Iowa nonprofit fighting animal cruelty." Knee-high by the 4th of July? Why farmers are glad that’s not accurate "This story was fun! The old adage isn't applicable now and it was fun to learn how it's changed. Farm stories are the best!"

Reporter Hernan Gutierrez's Favorite Stories Quad City Storm hopes to start its own legacy with playoff run "With my background being in sports, it was great to be close to the ice and talk to team leaders. The Storm might have fallen short, but their recent success was fun to watch." Nashville-based company puts Sterling’s Northland Mall back on the market "This was a story I had followed, and to see the transformation of the mall in a short period was amazing. I have soft spot for communities like Sterling because they remind me of where I grew up." Smash Pizza opens brick-and-mortar in Bettendorf "Reporting on dreams coming true is always so fun. It was cool to see them go from a food truck to a brick-and-mortar. P.S. the food here is delish."

Chief Photographer Randy Biery's Favorite Stories The 23rd annual Tractorcade brings hundreds of tractors to the Quad Cities area

