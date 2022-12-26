UnityPoint Health- Trinity Rock Island to temporarily close main entrance due to sprinkler malfunction

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - UnityPoint Health patients and visitors are being asked to use the Heart Center entrance after a sprinkler malfunction early Monday morning. The hospitals main entrance is temporarily closed as crews work to clean up after water damage.

The Heart Center entrance is clearly marked, just to the left of the main entrance and is easily accessible.

No one was hurt from the water damage and minimal disruption was caused to patient care. Hallway detours are being put in place to help everyone avoid the affected area.

“I’d like to thank our amazing team members and leaders, our facilities team and the fire department who all rushed to the hospital in the middle of the night to help ensure no patients were impacted by the sudden water,” says Robert J. Erickson, president and chief executive officer. “This event is a great example of how dedicated our teams are to the people we care for.”

Hospital leaders believe the recent string of cold weather days may be to blame. UnityPoint Health will provide updates about the main entrance reopening through its website and social media pages.

