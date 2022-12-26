UnityPoint Health- Trinity Rock Island to temporarily close main entrance due to sprinkler malfunction

Patients and visitors asked to use Heart Center entrance until further notice
UnityPoint Health patients and visitors are being asked to use the Heart Center entrance after...
UnityPoint Health patients and visitors are being asked to use the Heart Center entrance after a sprinkler malfunction early Monday morning. The hospitals main entrance is temporarily closed as crews work to clean up after water damage. The Heart Center entrance is clearly marked, just to the left of the main entrance and is easily accessible.(unitypoint health trinity)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 12:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - UnityPoint Health patients and visitors are being asked to use the Heart Center entrance after a sprinkler malfunction early Monday morning. The hospitals main entrance is temporarily closed as crews work to clean up after water damage.

The Heart Center entrance is clearly marked, just to the left of the main entrance and is easily accessible.

No one was hurt from the water damage and minimal disruption was caused to patient care. Hallway detours are being put in place to help everyone avoid the affected area.

“I’d like to thank our amazing team members and leaders, our facilities team and the fire department who all rushed to the hospital in the middle of the night to help ensure no patients were impacted by the sudden water,” says Robert J. Erickson, president and chief executive officer. “This event is a great example of how dedicated our teams are to the people we care for.”

Hospital leaders believe the recent string of cold weather days may be to blame. UnityPoint Health will provide updates about the main entrance reopening through its website and social media pages.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Search for Princeton man ended
Search for Princeton man ended
The incident is still under investigation.
Pedestrian dead after crash in rural Fulton
Accumulating snow and cold temperatures expected through the morning commute.
FIRST ALERT DAY until Noon Monday 12/26
Caroline Patten, 20, died of her injuries a week after the crash that killed her fiancé,...
Woman, 20, dies a week after crash that killed fiancé, infant daughter
Police in St. Louis say a woman has been arrested after shooting two men at a gas station.
Police: Woman tracks down stolen car, kills 2 men at gas station

Latest News

First Alert Forecast Monday Afternoon: Snow ends, sunshine returns
15-year-old Cory Carter has been running his own produce stand since he was 13.
TV6 Reporter Picks: A look back at favorite stories in 2022
Light snow moves out by midday
Light snow moves out by midday
Pedestrian dead after crash in rural Fulton