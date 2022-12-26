Winter fun after winter storms

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - The winter storm last week brought many events to a halt, but as we begin to warm up from the bitter cold many are lacing up their ice skates for some good family fun.

Today was the grand opening to Frozen Landing in Bettendorf. This ice rink opened today for the season, after the winter storm last week made conditions outside unsafe.

“We came out here because my family came in from California and they wanted to experience the snow so we thought this would be fun,” Veronica Ramirez said.

With local schools being closed for winter break, Frozen Landing anticipates large crowds. Some are coming out before hitting the roads after family get-togethers.

“I’m visiting my family in Iowa. I’m from Oshkosh, Wisconsin,” Peter Loewenstein said. “When I was younger, I used to skate a good deal, but not so much now.”

People are encouraged to visit the City of Bettendorf website regarding their hours and should also keep an eye on the weather in case conditions aren’t suitable for ice skating.

