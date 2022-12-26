Woman dead after house fire in Geneseo Friday

GENESEO, Illinois (KWQC) - A woman died Friday in an overnight house fire in Geneseo, according to a press release.

Police say they were called to the 500 block of North Meadow Street at 11:42 p.m. Friday for a report of a structure fire.

When Geneseo officers and Henry County Sheriff’s Deputies arrived, flames were coming from the house. Officers on scene learned two people were able to escape the home, but a woman was still in the home.

Officials say, officers and deputies tried to enter the home to rescue the woman, but were driven back by flames. Geneseo firefighters later arrived on scene and extinguished the fire, and police and fire personnel later found the body of the deceased woman in the house.

One Geneseo police officer and one Henry County sheriff’s deputy were treated at the scene for smoke inhalation. The fire also displaced two younger adult children from their homes, and American Red Cross has provided short-term assistance to the family through the holiday weekend, according to a Facebook post.

Central Bank is working with the family on accepting donations to assist with a longer-term solution, and a GoFundMe page has been created to accept monetary donations at this time, police said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact Geneseo police at (309)-944-5141.

