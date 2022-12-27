Best practices to stay on top of 2023 new year’s resolutions

By Hernan Gutierrez
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 10:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - As 2022 comes to a close, many people have already decided on their resolutions for the new year.

Last week, TV6 News reached out to viewers about their thoughts on new year’s resolutions

Some responded with resolutions about health and finances, and others say resolutions aren’t for them.

When setting your new year’s resolutions, Rumaisa Khawaja, Coach Ru, said it’s important to make sure people take into account their own abilities.

“It’s more about meeting yourself and nourishing yourself,” Khawaja said. “If see yourself doing the action and doing the thing, then chances are you can start implementing things in your life. My vision and goals may be different than your vision and goals.”

Coach Ru, a mindset and resiliency coach, said it’s okay to wait for the new year to make a lifestyle change. However, it’s important to not continually push back start dates.

“It’s your choice ... if you want to wait until the new year, great,” Khawaja said. “Why not start now? ... I guess I’m saying started today, just start something.”

Whether people make resolutions or not, Khawaja said it’s important to take a look at where one is with their life goals every few months.

“Maybe looking at like, in three months, we will celebrate, how far we’ve come and we will have a dinner together,” Khawaja said. “Just having those milestones to make it fun and not daunting.”

In order to keep themselves accountable Coach Ru recommended journaling. She also said friends and family can keep a person in check with their resolutions.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Search for Princeton man ended
Search for Princeton man ended
The incident is still under investigation.
Pedestrian dead after crash in rural Fulton
Accumulating snow and cold temperatures expected through the morning commute.
FIRST ALERT DAY until Noon Monday 12/26
Caroline Patten, 20, died of her injuries a week after the crash that killed her fiancé,...
Woman, 20, dies a week after crash that killed fiancé, infant daughter
Police in St. Louis say a woman has been arrested after shooting two men at a gas station.
Police: Woman tracks down stolen car, kills 2 men at gas station

Latest News

Your First Alert Forecast
Inflation, wage growth, and grants all lead the Quad Cities economic recap.
The Quad Cities and the Economy: A recap of 2022
Today was the first day Frozen Landing was open, due to it being closed for the winter storm.
Winter fun after winter storms
Winter fun after winter weather