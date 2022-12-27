Best practices to stay on top of 2023 new year’s resolutions

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - As 2022 comes to a close, many people have already decided on their resolutions for the new year.

Last week, TV6 News reached out to viewers about their thoughts on new year’s resolutions

Some responded with resolutions about health and finances, and others say resolutions aren’t for them.

When setting your new year’s resolutions, Rumaisa Khawaja, Coach Ru, said it’s important to make sure people take into account their own abilities.

“It’s more about meeting yourself and nourishing yourself,” Khawaja said. “If see yourself doing the action and doing the thing, then chances are you can start implementing things in your life. My vision and goals may be different than your vision and goals.”

Coach Ru, a mindset and resiliency coach, said it’s okay to wait for the new year to make a lifestyle change. However, it’s important to not continually push back start dates.

“It’s your choice ... if you want to wait until the new year, great,” Khawaja said. “Why not start now? ... I guess I’m saying started today, just start something.”

Whether people make resolutions or not, Khawaja said it’s important to take a look at where one is with their life goals every few months.

“Maybe looking at like, in three months, we will celebrate, how far we’ve come and we will have a dinner together,” Khawaja said. “Just having those milestones to make it fun and not daunting.”

In order to keep themselves accountable Coach Ru recommended journaling. She also said friends and family can keep a person in check with their resolutions.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.