Breezy and chilly today ahead of a big warm up

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- With clear skies and a fresh coat of snow on the ground, temps have cooled off to near and slightly below 0º this morning. This means any little wind will make it feel like the -20º through sunrise. There will be a mix of clouds and sun today, but the bigger story will be the return of south winds this afternoon. These winds will gust close to 30mph and eventually warm us up, but today it will feel like the single digits and low teens. HIghs will be in the 40s and 50s for the rest of the week and rain now looks to miss our area to the east until New Year’s Eve.

TODAY: Mix of sun and clouds. High: 26º. Winds: S 15-25 mph.

TONIGHT: Few clouds. Low: 26º Winds: S 10-20 mph.

TOMORROW: Breezy and warmer. High: 42º.

