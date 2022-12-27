Breezy and chilly Tuesday ahead of a big warm up

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- After a very cold start to the day, a gusty south wind will warm temperatures up into the 20s. These winds will gust close to 30mph and eventually warm us up, but today it will feel a bit colder.

Temperatures will hold steady or rise overnight with the gusty wind continuing. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with the gusty winds and high temperatures getting into the middle 40s with gusts up to 30 mph times.

Thursday will be cloudy with temperatures in the 50s. Depending on how much snow melts, some locations south of I-80 may approach the 60° mark. A cold front moves through Thursday night bringing a round of scattered showers, leading to cooler, but still mild temperatures Friday.

TODAY: Mix of sun and clouds. High: 27º. Winds: S 15-25 mph.

TONIGHT: Few clouds. Low: 25º Winds: S 10-20 mph.

TOMORROW: Breezy and warmer. High: 45º.

