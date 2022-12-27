Crews respond to fire inside Moline apartment complex Monday

A home approximately five miles northeast of the city of Bird Island suffered severe fire and...
A home approximately five miles northeast of the city of Bird Island suffered severe fire and smoke damage Wednesday, according to the Renville County Sheriff's Office.(AP)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 11:56 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Multiple agencies responded to a fire inside a Moline apartment complex on Monday.

According to a press release from Deputy Chief Kris Johnson with the Moline Fire Department, crews were dispatched to a structure fire at 3716 Pine Ridge Ct. at 11:46 p.m.

It was determined to be a large, multi-story apartment complex and firefighters saw light smoke in the first floor hallway. Authorities say Moline Police had arrived before the fire department and started telling those inside to exit the building.

Authorities say fire crews found dense smoke inside an apartment on the first floor and discovered the fire had been put out before their arrival.

One person was inside the apartment at the time of the fire and they were alerted by a smoke detector, according to authorities. They were able to get out on their own along with the other people on the first floor. They were later allowed back inside. No injuries were reported.

Authorities say the initial Moline Fire response included 17 on-duty personnel. The fire department is conducting an investigation.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Search for Princeton man ended
Search for Princeton man ended
The incident is still under investigation.
Pedestrian dead after crash in rural Fulton
Accumulating snow and cold temperatures expected through the morning commute.
FIRST ALERT DAY until Noon Monday 12/26
Caroline Patten, 20, died of her injuries a week after the crash that killed her fiancé,...
Woman, 20, dies a week after crash that killed fiancé, infant daughter
A Mississippi teacher and her husband say they are welcoming quintuplets to their family.
Teacher surprised to find out she is pregnant with quintuplets: ‘How is this possible?’

Latest News

At approximately 5:41 p.m. on Sunday, officials say Moline Fire Department responded to a...
Crews respond to Moline structure fire Sunday
First Alert Forecast Tuesday Afternoon: Big warmup on the way
Breezy and sunny today
Breezy and sunny today
2023.
Best practices to stay on top of 2023 new year’s resolutions