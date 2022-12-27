Crews respond to fire inside Moline apartment complex Monday

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Multiple agencies responded to a fire inside a Moline apartment complex on Monday.

According to a press release from Deputy Chief Kris Johnson with the Moline Fire Department, crews were dispatched to a structure fire at 3716 Pine Ridge Ct. at 11:46 p.m.

It was determined to be a large, multi-story apartment complex and firefighters saw light smoke in the first floor hallway. Authorities say Moline Police had arrived before the fire department and started telling those inside to exit the building.

Authorities say fire crews found dense smoke inside an apartment on the first floor and discovered the fire had been put out before their arrival.

One person was inside the apartment at the time of the fire and they were alerted by a smoke detector, according to authorities. They were able to get out on their own along with the other people on the first floor. They were later allowed back inside. No injuries were reported.

Authorities say the initial Moline Fire response included 17 on-duty personnel. The fire department is conducting an investigation.

