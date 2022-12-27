Crews respond to Moline structure fire Sunday

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - At approximately 5:41 p.m. on Sunday, officials say Moline Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 1622 33rd St. in Moline. Occupying the home at the time of the fire were two residents and two pets that had evacuated prior to fire department arrival. One resident was treated and transported with injuries from the fire by Moline Fire Ambulance.

The first-arriving fire company arrived in approximately four minutes and reported the structure as a small, single story home with light smoke in the residence.

Moline Police arrived on scene prior to the fire department and extinguished most of the fire with an extinguisher, according to a Tuesday release.

Moline Fire entered the residence and completed extinguishment of the fire.

Fire companies were on scene for approximately one hour completing salvage and looking for fire extension. The initial Moline Fire response included 17 on-duty personnel occupying three Engine Companies, one Truck Company, two Ambulances and an Incident Commander.

Those agencies assisting the Moline Fire Department included the Moline Police Department, East Moline Fire Department, Rock Island Arsenal Fire Department and Mid-American Energy.

At this time an ongoing investigation is being conducted by the Moline Fire Department.

