Firefighters respond to Big River Resources Monday

BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Crews responded to a fire at Big River Resources in rural West Burlington on Monday.

According to a media release at 10:26 p.m. Burlington firefighters responded from different locations after multiple calls were received.

Authorities stated that firefighters arrived on scene at 10:34 p.m. to find high voltage electrical equipment on fire inside a standalone concrete building.

The fire was controlled until electrical power to the building was disconnected, and the fire damage was confined to high voltage distribution switchgear, according to authorities.

Burlington Fire Department stated that no injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is considered accidental.

Additional responding firefighters included those from Danville, Gladstone, Mediapolis, and West Burlington. Firefighters were also assisted at the scene by Des Moines County Sheriff’s Department, Superior Ambulance, Eastern Iowa REC, and Alliant Energy.

Firefighters cleared the scene at 1:20 a.m.

