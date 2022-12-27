Gas and grocery prices spike in QCA in 2022

QUAD CITIES, Iowa and Illinois (KWQC) - Two of the essentials: gas and groceries tore holes in Quad City residents pockets this year.

At the beginning of the year, gas prices were relatively normal. Gas prices in Iowa were sitting at $2.97 per gallon and in Illinois at $3.41 per gallon.

But over the course of the first half of the year, prices began to shoot up to record levels.

Travel was increasing due to lower Covid-19 numbers and the war in Ukraine and Russia all contributed to higher gas prices during the first half of the year.

“So internationally, we all saw an impact and saw this volatile market through January and February, March and April, in June is when we saw those record breaking numbers, both in Iowa and also nationwide, nationwide, we hit about $5 a gallon,” Meredith Mitts, the Public Affairs Director for AAA said. “And then in Iowa, specifically, the average was $4.76. And that was June 15, that we saw those those prices.”

The QCA saw a slow but steady rise in gas prices. On average in 2022, Iowa is the 15th cheapest state for gas compared to Illinois which is the 19th most expensive.

January-June gas prices in the QCA (KWQC STAFF)

But the second half of the year was a different story.

“In August, we saw that the national average was coming down for the first time since early March, we were seeing prices under $4 on the national level,” Mitts said.

From there, gas prices steadily dropped until December with prices hitting yearly lows for some places.

July-December gas prices in both Iowa and Illinois (KWQC STAFF)

Grocery prices continue to plague bank accounts with many products up 10.5% since September 2021.

Other items like eggs, dairy, and chicken skyrocketed in price.

A dozen eggs -- $3.66. A gallon of milk -- $4.71. A pound of chicken -- $5.71 per pound.

Eggs, dairy, and chicken prices skyrocketed in 2022 (KWQC STAFF)

The Bureau of Labor Statistics says the price of eggs jumped nearly 50% in 2022 through November.

But some good news is ahead according to President Joe Biden.

“Food inflation has slowed last month, providing much-needed relief for millions of families at the grocery store,” President Biden said. “This is welcome news for families across the country, as they get ready for the holiday celebrations and for family dinners.”

All in all, Quad City residents spent more this year than in 2021 on gas and groceries.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.