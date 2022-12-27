BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Family and friends of Charly Erpelding will remember her spirit in today’s “Give Like Charly” Blood Drive, at Bettendorf High School from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Charly passed away on October 10, 2022, from her battle with cancer. During Charly’s cancer treatment she received numerous blood transfusions. Her family and friends have rallied to support this blood drive during one of the lowest weeks of the year for blood donation.

This blood drive will be filled with good memories and the community coming together to support the Erpelding family and the demand for blood supply.

The “Give Like Charly” blood drive will be one of the largest blood drives ImpactLife will be holding during the holiday season with more than 100 donors on the schedule.

For scheduling, call (800) 747-5401, online at https://www.bloodcenter.org/, or at the ImpactLife mobile app.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.