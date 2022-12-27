Not Another Bridal Expo to take place at the RiverCenter next month

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -NABE (pronounced Nah-bay) stands for Not Another Bridal Expo and instead of a traditional bridal expo, NABE’s vendors will organize a wedding, where guests can see vendors offer their services in an authentic wedding way, said a media release from NABE.

The event will be hosted on Saturday, Jan. 7 at the RiverCenter, 136 E. Third Street in Davenport and will include a cocktail hour, cake cutting, dinner samples, DJ battle, prizes, and more, according to NABE.

Doors for the event open at 3:00 p.m. and tickets range from $65 for general admission to $320 for Platinum access.

The event is sponsored by Twisted Mics Music Entertainment, the RiverCenter, and Hilton Garden Inn.

Tickets can be purchased at www.NabeLove.com.

