The Quad Cities and the Economy: A recap of 2022

QUAD CITIES, IA and Ill. (KWQC) - 2022 has been a year of ups and downs or the local economy. Quad Cities business leaders have worked to end the year on a high note.

A few noteworthy moments this year for the Quad Cities: Davenport received a $9.6 million dollars for the Main Street Landing project and the Figge Art Museum and Rock Island receiving $3 million dollars to revitalize it’s downtown.

But the QCA is still below the national average in many key economic categories.

Wage growth for example is not keeping up with the cost of living. The per capita income for the region is $32,732 compared to the national average which is $35,384 per capita.

University of Illinois professor Kenneth Kriz is responsible for writing the quarterly economic report for the Quad Cities area. He says in order to fix the issue of wages not matching the cost of living, a few things must happen.

“If you quote, unquote, fix that, in terms of having employers offer higher wages, a couple of things can happen either number one, the employer is going to have to have reduced profits maybe go out of business in the long run, that’s not a good scenario,” Kriz said. “Two, they have to raise prices on consumers, that also isn’t good, you essentially have a situation where, where the money is being transferred out of people’s pockets, who are working into the people, you know, the new entrants into the labor force in terms of higher salary. And so neither of those things are really particularly good for the economy.”

Nationally, inflation grips lawmakers with President Joe Biden addressing it a few weeks ago.

“I want to be clear, it’s going to take time to get inflation back to normal levels as we make the transition to a more stable and steady growth. But, we could see setbacks along the way as well. We shouldn’t take anything for granted,” President Biden said.

The QCA was not immune from inflation and Kriz says the key to fighting it, is to keep prices under control.

“That leads to more stable long term growth, again, a lot along with a lot of the other things, encouraging investment, encouraging savings in people.” Kriz said. “So, you know, that’s kind of the secret to long run growth is kind of price stability, as well as some of these other other things.”

But all things considered, the QCA is heading in the right direction.

“The biggest takeaway is just this notion that we’re really returning to kind of something that looks more like a long term growth, you know, the days of 2021 or are gone and they’re probably not going to happen anytime in the near near future.”

