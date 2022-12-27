Rhythm City Casino & Resort raised money for the QC Veteran Outreach Center

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Rhythm City Casino & Resort raised $38,160 for the Quad Cities Veteran Outreach Center in November.

Rhythm City did this by giving guests free slot play for making contributions to the veteran’s charity. Rhythm City’s Giving Back Program has raised funds for numerous local charities. However, for the first time, Rhythm City coordinated with the Riverside Casino & Golf Resort and Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort to make a positive impact throughout the state of Iowa for veterans.

According to a press release, “Elite Casino Resorts is committed to our core values, including supporting and showing respect to all our veterans,” said Dan Kehl, Elite’s CEO. “Our Quad Cities guests were fantastic! They rallied to generously support veterans in the Quad Cities. The Giving Back Program puts our company values into action and benefits a great cause.”

For further information regarding Rhythm City Casino & Resort, visit their website.

