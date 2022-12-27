Snowstar Ski Resort opens for the season

ANDALUSIA, Illinois (KWQC) - Snowstar Ski Resort opened for the 2023 season Tuesday morning in Andalusia.

Dozens of eager skiers and snowboarders were hitting the slopes as soon as 9 a.m. After a few days of bitter cold and whipping wind, Snowstar owner Doug Harper says he was ecstatic to open Tuesday morning.

“It’s been extremely cold and tough on our staff and tough on our equipment the last five or six days but we have prevailed. It’s kind of Christmas. You watch your kids open gifts up and you get just as excited as they do. So it’s a big day for us,” Harper said.

The park has new upgrades and updates for the 2023 season including new snow guns, 200 new ski boots, new audio throughout the park, and updates to the lodge.

“New poles...all of our equipment has been gone through by our tune shop,” said Harper, “At the bottom of lift one we are going to have an area where families can hang out and have a firepit and have music down there too. We will have port-a-potties at the bottom of the hill too for people to use those.”

With a warmup into the 40s and 50s predicted by the end of the week, Harper said to be prepared for slushy conditions at the park.

“It’s going to be slow going. You’re going to turn this now nice snow into slush and then it will turn icy but the weather will change, there’s another front coming in after this warm front,” he added.

Information about lift tickets, rentals, and hours can be found on Snowstar’s website.

