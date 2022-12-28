1 man died after single-vehicle crash in Des Moines Co.

By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 9:13 AM CST
DES MOINES Co., Iowa (KWQC) - One man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Des Moines County Tuesday.

The Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office responded around 9:40 a.m. to a single-vehicle crash on US Highway 34 west of Danville Road, near mile marker 253, according to a media release.

According to deputies, it was found that a vehicle driven by 42-year-old Stephen Dockendorff, went off the roadway and hit two culverts before stopping in the south ditch of US Highway 34.

Dockendorff was found inside the vehicle, deputies said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to deputies, the investigation is ongoing.

The Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by West Burlington Police, Danville Fire and Rescue, and the Burlington Fire Department.

