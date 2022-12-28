2023 brings about 190 new laws in Illinois

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Throughout 2022, the Illinois General Assembly passed 187 new laws that will start in 2023.

Those new laws range in scope from the controversial SAFE-T Act to a law naming the eastern milksnake as Illinois’ Official State Snake.

There’s also a new law that allows currently enrolled education students with at least 90 credit hours to gain a substitute teacher license.

Meanwhile, two new laws could expand health insurance coverage starting on Jan. 1.

One new law requires insurance companies to cover testing for genes that could detect a risk of ovarian and breast cancers in women if referred by their doctors.

Another law calls for providers to cover the costs of annual prostate cancer exams, also when recommended by a doctor.

Representatives for Genesis and UnityPoint hospitals were unable to comment on how these new laws might affect their patients at this time.

In Iowa, most new laws take effect in July, however, there are a few that start on Jan 1. That includes a law that eliminates taxes on retirement income and another that requires most gas stations to carry E-15 fuel.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.