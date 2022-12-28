Blue Cat owners announce restaurant closing

By Dustin Nolan
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Rock Island, Ill (KWQC) - The owners of the Blue Cat Brewing Company, posted on their Facebook page, that as of the New Years day they would be closing their doors.

The staff of the long-time business in downtown Rock Island, does not know if this will be temporary or permanent.

The cause for the Blue Cat closing down is blamed on staffing shortages as well as recent building issues.

Some of the issues include losing a chef and a failed furnace in sub zero temperatures, plus a busted water pipe over the holidays, causing them to no longer be able to operate.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Husband and wife Steve and Wendy Hawkins, 58 and 52, died within 12 hours of each other after...
Husband and wife both die of cancer on same day
Police say 26-year-old Alexandra Eckersley was charged with reckless conduct. She also had been...
Woman charged after giving birth in woods, hiding baby’s location
Devin Michael Lovgren
East Moline man sentenced to federal prison for felon in possession of firearm
Fire generic
Woman killed in Geneseo house fire identified
Students erupt as their teacher battles an 8th grader in a "dance-off."
Students challenge teacher to dance-off in viral video

Latest News

Police lights road
1 man died after single-vehicle crash in Des Moines Co.
A GoFundMe page has been created to accept monetary donations for the affected family.
Woman killed in Geneseo house fire identified
According to deputies, the investigation is ongoing.
1 man died after single-vehicle crash in Des Moines Co.
Blue Cat Owners Announce Closing
Blue Cat Owners Announce Closing