Blue Cat owners announce restaurant closing

Rock Island, Ill (KWQC) - The owners of the Blue Cat Brewing Company, posted on their Facebook page, that as of the New Years day they would be closing their doors.

The staff of the long-time business in downtown Rock Island, does not know if this will be temporary or permanent.

The cause for the Blue Cat closing down is blamed on staffing shortages as well as recent building issues.

Some of the issues include losing a chef and a failed furnace in sub zero temperatures, plus a busted water pipe over the holidays, causing them to no longer be able to operate.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.