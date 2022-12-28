Breezy and warmer today

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- We are off to a much warmer start this morning with temps in the 20s and 30s. South winds have kept us much milder than normal and will continue to warm us up today and tomorrow. We will hit the 40s today and 50s on Thursday ahead of a cold front. This front will bring only minor rain chances to areas east of the Mississippi and a modest cool down behind it. Look for highs in the 40s heading into the New Years weekend and a slight chance for rain by NYE.

TODAY: Partly sunny and breezy. High: 45º. Winds: S 15-25 mph.

TONIGHT: Few clouds. Low: 40º Winds: S 10-20 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy with a few showers east. High: 55º.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.